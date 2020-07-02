New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah chaired a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other top officials regarding the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

