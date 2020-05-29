India News | Homeless Man Dies at Shelter Home

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died on Thursday in east Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex which has been turned into a shelter home in view of the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

The deceased was identified as Majid, a homeless man, they said.

Majid came to the shelter home from Chandni Chowk area around 40 to 45 days ago. He was being treated at the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for psychiatric issue.

On Thursday, he was found dead in the shelter home. His body has been shifted to GTB hospital's mortuary, police said.

