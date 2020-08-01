New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, sold 5,383 units in the domestic market in July 2020, registering a growth of 285 per cent against 1,398 unit sold in June 2020 during Unlock 1.0.

The exports stood at 282 units last month. The company had sold 10, 250 units in July 2019.During the Unlock 2.0 phase in July'20, the company launched three models - 5th Generation City, New WR-V and BS-6 Civic Diesel. The launches got postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said the company gradually ramped up its production to 60 per cent of pre-COVID level in July.

"July was action packed us as we launched 3 models - New WR-V, Civic BS-6 Diesel and all-new 5th generation Honda City, which have helped us create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment. City, in particular, has received an astounding customer response and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment," he said.

He said there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the "rise in demand is surely leading to month on month recovery in car sales".

"With festive season ahead of us, we are quite positive about the industry getting back on track gradually," Goel said. (ANI)

