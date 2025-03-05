Tamulpur (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a step towards honouring a soldier's sacrifice, the Indian Army's Tamulpur Brigade has successfully facilitated the long-overdue restoration of the family pension for Veer Mata Biwari Boro, mother of Late Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro (7 GUARDS).

"A soldier's sacrifice is eternal, and so must be the nation's gratitude," read an official statement from the Defence Press Relations Officer (PRO).

Despite losing her son in service to the nation, Biwari Boro faced an arduous three-year wait after her rightful pension was halted in 2021 due to procedural lapses following the demise of her husband, read PRO's statement.

"During a veterans' outreach programme, the Tamulpur Brigade identified her plight and immediately took up the matter. With sustained coordination between the Regimental Centre and the concerned bank, the necessary documentation was rectified, leading to the successful reinstatement of her pension," the statement added.

As a result of the efforts spanning nearly a year, Rs 17 lakh in arrears was credited to her account, and her monthly pension was restored. In a moment of quiet relief, Boro expressed her gratitude, symbolising the deep bond of respect and support that the armed forces extend to the families of fallen soldiers.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to its veterans and their families. As Tamulpur prepares to host the Mega Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally on 9 March 2025, this resolution stands as a beacon of hope, reaffirming that while a soldier may fall, their family will never stand alone. (ANI)

