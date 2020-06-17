India News | Hope Atishi Marlena Recovers Soon from COVID-19 and Gets Back to Public Service: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery for AAP MLA Atishi Marlena and hoped that she will get back on the field in the battle against COVID-19.

"The contribution of Atishi Marlena in the battle against COVID-19 has been significant. I hope that she will recover soon and get involved in public service again," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms on June 16.

She had complained of cough and cold after which she decided to undergo the COVID-19 test. She has now put herself under home quarantine.

Atishi had been working with the Health Department on the corona issue. On 11 June, an officer of the Health Department had also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

