Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) will soon commence the construction of HORC Twin Tunnel project, a pioneering engineering marvel designed to bridge the gap between the proposed IMT Sohna and Dhulawat stations, a senior officer said here on Monday

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,088 crore, comprises two 4.7 km long twin tunnels that will conquer an 80 m high vertical cliff of the formidable Aravalli Range, ushering in a new era of railway connectivity in the region.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

While presiding over the 25th Board Meeting of HRIDC here today, Haryana Chief Secretary and HRIDC Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal said, "HORC Twin Tunnel is a transformative milestone in the development of Haryana's railway network, promising to significantly enhance freight transportation and spur economic growth in the area. The project will utilize cutting-edge technology, including the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), renowned for its safety and efficiency in tunneling through challenging terrain. The tunnels will feature innovative elements, such as a high-rise Overhead Electrification (OHE) system and a Ballastless Track (BLT) system, ensuring optimal functionality and durability."

Kaushal further said that the Railway Board is all set to initiate the survey for the construction of two significant railway projects. "The first project is the Karnal-Yamuna Nagar New Rail Line, an impressive 63.14 km long railway line that promises to enhance connectivity in the region. The second project involves the doubling of the Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar rail route, spanning 11.27 km, which will substantially increase rail capacity and facilitate smoother transportation," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

In addition to these two projects, the Railway Board is also gearing up to survey the construction of a new double line connectivity between Farukhnagar and Jhajjar, covering 24.73 km. This connectivity initiative aims to streamline rail traffic and reduce travel time for commuters between these vital regions. Furthermore, the board will be exploring the ambitious Jhajjar-Charkhi Dadri-Loharu Jn. New Line, an extensive 94 km railway project that holds immense potential in promoting socio-economic growth and accessibility.

He further said, "The construction work for the Kurukshetra Elevated Track (5.8 km), aimed to decongest the Kurukshetra city by eliminating five manned level crossings on the existing Kurukshetra-Narwana Railway Line, is progressing at a rapid pace. Overall, 68% physical progress of the work has been achieved."

Kaushal said that Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has sanctioned loan of Rs 1,040 crore for the ongoing HORC Part A projects. This agreement was inked on 8th June 2023, marking a significant milestone in securing the necessary financial resources for the successful execution of the project. He further directed the concerned officers to ensure monitoring and safely shifting of high tension wires during the construction of the rail infrastructure projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)