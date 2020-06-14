India News | Horticulturists Suffered Major Loss in Konkan Region Due to Cyclone Nisarga, Govt Aid Insufficient: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Horticulturists have suffered a major loss in Konkan region due to cyclone Nisarga and the state government aid is insufficient, said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra on Saturday.

He addressed the media after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here at Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial in Shivaji Park. He handed over the memorandum seeking assistance for the people affected in the Konkan region due to cyclone Nisarga.

"I along with some BJP leaders toured the Konkan region for two days. Today, we apprised the CM about the situation in Konkan. Horticulturists have suffered a major loss there and the govt aid is insufficient," Fadnavis said after the meeting.

He further said that he had urged the CM to change the basis of providing aid and waive off loans of horticulturists and fishermen.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "We have put forth our demands related to the tourism sector there. Even electricity has not been restored which should be done at the earliest."

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had announced Rs 5,000 each for purchasing essentials to those who have been affected due to the Nisarga cyclone in the Konkan region.

Commenting upon the state government's role in handling COVID-19, Fadnavais said, "Maharashtra has the capacity to test 38,000 samples per day for COVID-19 but only 14,000 tests are conducted. Mumbai has the capacity to test 12,000 samples per day but only 4000 tests happen. The government is trying to keep the number of cases low by testing fewer samples."

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,01,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 49,628 active cases, 47,796 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 3,717 deaths. (ANI)

