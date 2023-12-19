Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): With the cold extending its march over North India, the hosieries of Ludhiana, in a season where they are expected to flourish, are struggling to boost sales this year.

The industry fears that only half of the goods will be sold and they may be forced to stock the remaining goods for the next season. The major concern, according to those involved with the local hosiery industry, is that this trend may continue next season.

Chiranjeev Singh, general secretary, Knitwears and Textile Club, said, "There is too much uncertainty. Business is not going well. It is need-based. Customers are coming but only for specific demands. The money market is very tight and there is no bumper sale. Weather is creating disturbance. 30 to 35 per cent of stock would be cleared. Sale has reduced to 50 per cent and we will not be able to meet the expenses."

He added, however, that they were not seeking any relief from the government. Luxurious items may not be sold, he added, saying that winter jackets would be sold.

As much as 90 per cent of the demand for the woollen market in India is met by the hosieries in Ludhiana.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Meteorological Department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) attributed the variation in weather to global warming and climate change.

"The maximum daytime temperature recorded was 20.8 degrees Celsius and the normal temperature was 19.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded today is 7.8 degrees Celsius and the normal minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees temperature. The day and night temperature is one degree above the normal temperature. If we see the previous year's data then the variability in weather has increased. The reasons can be attributed to global warming and climate change. In the coming days the minimum temperature of 7 degrees can fall two degrees further," Kingra said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, issued a yellow alert for December 20 and 21, forecasting dense fog. (ANI)

