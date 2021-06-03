New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Moolchand Medcity in Delhi on Thursday launched drive-through vaccination against the coronavirus and would be administering Covaxin at Rs 1,800 per dose, making it the most expensive shot in the national capital till now.

At other drive-through vaccination sites, Covishield is being administered at a cost ranging between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,450.

At Moolchand Medcity, vaccine for the 18-plus category will be administered through prior appointments while those in the 45=plus age group can walk in.

“The drive-through vaccination was successfully started today at 2 pm. It was absolutely smooth and we were able to vaccinate 50 people within three hours. Drive-through vaccination is the safest way to get vaccinated and avoid crowds, unwanted exposure and also get vaccinated from the comfort of their own vehicles,” said Vibhu Talwar, Medical Director, Moolchand Hospital.

