Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI): Four people, including an employee of a government hospital, were arrested for allegedly raping a minor taking care of her mother in the hospital, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, over 300 kms from here.

"We have arrested the four who raped the minor girl on December 5. We are giving counselling to her," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaj told PTI.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim was taking care of her mother in the hospital when the main accused Manoj befriended her.

On Saturday, there were prohibitory orders following violence in the town and the girl had difficulty getting food when Manoj convinced her that he could take her to the hotel, the police said. Manoj allegedly took her in his car in which three of his friends were already present. They drove her to a secluded place and raped her, the police added. On returning, she reported the matter to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police against the accused. Based on the complaint, police caught the four men and registered a case of gang rape against them.

