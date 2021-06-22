Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that action will be taken against the hospitals found guilty if they refuse treatment to patients under Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Sharma said the general public can lodge complaints on CM Helpline number 181 about the hospitals violating the guidelines, refusing treatment or demanding money for treatment.

He said the victim can also lodge complaints offline at the office of Rajasthan State Health Insurance Agency and the office of the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO).

The flagship insurance scheme, which provides free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh annually to each family, was implemented in the state from May 1.

The Health Minister said that complaints related to the scheme would be resolved on the same day or within a maximum of three days.

He said the complaints received on CM Helpline number 181 will be sent immediately to the CMHO office for further action.

He said that the complaints which are not resolved within the stipulated period due to any reason would be resolved by the district collector during the weekly review meeting.

