Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Hot and humid conditions prevailed at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday as the maximum temperatures in both the states hovered above normal limits.

Hisar, Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana recorded respective maximum temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius, 36.7 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here.

Ambala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Sultry weather also prevailed in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

Patiala and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius and 35.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

