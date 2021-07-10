Chandigarh, July 10 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, the MeT said.

Narnaul city in Haryana recorded maximum temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the meteorological (MeT) department here.

Hisar experienced hot weather at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Karnal at 38.2 and Ambala at 37.4, weather officials said.

Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani recorded maximum temperatures at 40.1, 40.7 and 40.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

In Punjab, maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 36.5, 37.1 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Amritsar received 16 mm of rainfall, they said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, registered its maximum at 37.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, they added.

