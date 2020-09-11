Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The maximum temperatures across Haryana and Punjab settled three-four notches above the normal on Friday following subdued rainfall over the region in the past week.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius, up three degrees, according to the meteorological department here.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the state at 38.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Narnaul recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal, Ambala recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius, up four notches, and Karnal registered a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, up three degrees.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36.9 degrees Celsius, up four degrees, while Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

