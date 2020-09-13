Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) With the monsoon remaining subdued for most part of September in Haryana and Punjab, the maximum temperatures maintained an upward trend in the region on Sunday, hovering 3-4 notches above the normal limits.

Bhiwani in Haryana was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2020: Congress to Oppose Agri, Banking Ordinances in Parliament.

Narnaul and Hisar also experienced sultry weather, registering respective maximums of 37.3 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius while Karnal's maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR Feeds Bananas to Hungry Monkeys Enroute to Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri, View Pic.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's maximum settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Mainly dry weather has been forecast in the two states until Tuesday, according to the MeT Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)