Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot told ANI that nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. "Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Jail Violence: 27 Inmates Booked for Violence in Fatehgarh Central Jail.

No fire incident has been reported as of now.

Rescue operations are underway.

Also Read | Poco M4 Pro 5G To Be Launched Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)