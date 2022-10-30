Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in its fifth Apex committee meeting, has approved UT Water Action Plan (UTWAP) for 153 projects amounting to Rs. 1665.10 crore for 78 urban local bodies of Jammu and Kashmir under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, made a presentation on the action plan to the Apex committee.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Secretary MoHUA Manoj Joshi.

The UTWAP will be covering 99 projects under water supply, four under sewerage and seepage management besides 50 water bodies.

The allocation includes provisions for the Housing and Urban Development Department for providing round-the-clock quality water supply, universal households water tap connections to all the urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir and coverage of households under Sewerage and Seepage Management in three mission cities of AMRUT including Srinagar, Jammu and Anantnag.

Besides, under AMRUT 2.0 about 2.25 lakh new tap household connections would be provided and more than four lakh connections would be augmented, an official release said.

Likewise, 72,872 sewage connections in three mission Cities of Srinagar, Jammu and Anantnag shall be provided and 54 MLD capacities of sewage treatment plants will be augmented under AMRUT 2.0.

Pertinently, AMRUT 2.0 has been designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns of the country and coverage of sewerage/seepage management in AMRUT cities by 2025-26.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioners of Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation, chief engineers and other concerned officers. (ANI)

