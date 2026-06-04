India News | Housing Facilities to Be Provided to All Eligible Families in State: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) June 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that providing every resident of the state with a roof over their head is among the government's top priorities and that both the Central and State Governments are implementing this objective in mission mode. He directed the Housing for All Department to identify all remaining eligible families and prepare a comprehensive action plan to provide them with housing facilities.

The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Housing for All Department's five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047 at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

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He emphasized that strict action would be taken against the concerned officers and employees if any ineligible individual or family is found to have been granted benefits under the housing schemes, according to a release.

Director General, Housing for All, J Ganesan, made a detailed presentation on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, and the distribution of Economically Weaker Section housing units in licensed colonies.

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He informed that in accordance with the Chief Minister's directions, the department is preparing a roadmap to extend housing benefits to all remaining eligible families in the coming period.

Ganesan further stated that under these five schemes, financial assistance amounting to approximately Rs 2,375 crore has so far been provided for facilitating housing to 2,31,215 families across the state.

In addition, 10,649 plots and flats are ready for allotment. The Chief Minister directed the department to expedite the allotment process so that these plots and flats can be provided to eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that while the government's objective is to ensure that every eligible family receives housing support with government assistance, it is equally important to prevent misuse of welfare schemes.

He directed that the lists of all beneficiaries be displayed publicly in Gram Panchayats to enable verification and ensure transparency regarding the eligibility of recipients. He said that if it is established that benefits have been extended to ineligible persons, strict action will be taken against the officers and employees responsible.

The Chief Minister also directed officers to provide concessions in registration fees for economically weaker families belonging to nomadic communities so that they may also benefit from housing schemes. (ANI)

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