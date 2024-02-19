Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Following the budget presentation, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday came out with an 'explainer' to help people understand complex financial matters in simple and easy-to-comprehend terms.

For this, the government took one rupee as a unit and in an explainer titled, 'How one rupee is mobilised', the state government said public debt and the State's own tax revenue constituted 32.4 per cent and 43.4 per cent respectively.

Recovery of loans and capital receipt stood at 1.1 per cent and grants-in-aid from the union government was 5.2 per cent.

The State's own non tax revenue was 6.8 per cent and shares in Central taxes formed 11.1 per cent.

The government also explained how it spends 'one rupee.' Salaries and pension-retirement benefits constituted 18.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively.

Operation and maintenance stood at 3.3 per cent. For repayment of debt, it allocated 9.1 per cent. Capital expenditure is 10.5 per cent. It spends 14.1 per cent on interest payments. For subsidies and grants, the government allocated 32.4 per cent and for loan disbursals 3.6 per cent.

Apparently, the 'one rupee' term is for people to easily understand the overall mobilisation of funds and spend patterns of the budget.

