India News | HP: 15-year-old Rape Victim Found Pregnant

Hamirpur (HP), May 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachal's Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on Thursday.

She was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined at a local medical college, they added.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused on a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

Police said the victim had told about the incident to her mother after she felt uneasy on Tuesday.

Her mother took her to the local medical college, where her pregnancy came to light.

In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother stated that her neighbour, who hails from UP's Saharanpur, used to threaten her daughter with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

