Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for maintenance work for three hours on Wednesday, a police official said.

The tunnel across the 13,058-ft-high Rohtang Pass near Manali was inaugurated on October 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will remain closed for urgent power and mechanical work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on June 16 from 9 pm to 12 midnight, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The movement of vehicles will not be allowed during the work, he added.

The tunnel, the world's longest one at such a high altitude has become a prime tourist destination since it was thrown open to the public, he said.

The 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

