Dharamshala (HP), Mar 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced a sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab to be opened in the premises of the office of Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation) in Fatehpur constituency of Kangra district.

Thakur addressed a public gathering at Rehan stadium after inaugurating a block level Swarn Jayanti Gram Sammelan under the auspices of the State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

The CM said the state government got only two years of the period given for the service of the people for effective work due to COVID-19. An entire year has been lost in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

He thanked the people for joining the state government in the fight against coronavirus while strictly adhering to all norms prescribed by the health authorities.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said over 2.5 lakh people were brought back to their native places in HP from different parts of the country.

Thakur applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a vibrant, strong and transparent leadership of the country and taking all pains during the fight against COVID-19.

He said it was due to the effective steps taken by the Prime Minister to make India self-reliant that over six lakh PPE kits were being prepared today in the country on a daily basis.

India was supplying coronavirus vaccines to over 60 nations across the world. He thanked the PM for supporting and encouraging the scientific community to develop vaccines in the country.

He urged the people to support the government in the upcoming elections for four municipal corporations and by-election for Fatehpur constituency.

HP State BJP president and MP Suresh Kashyap addressd the gathering and urged the people to support BJP in the upcoming by-election for Fatehpur constituency and municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan and Mandi that are slated for next month.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior officials were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)