Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a book, "Rohtang: Aar Paar," written by a renowned Hindi poet Ajey from Lahaul Spiti, Ajey on Tuesday.

Commending the author's efforts, the Chief Minister said that the book serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous people of the Himalayas. He said that the State Government is committed to nurturing local talent and assured all possible support to such outstanding and popular works.

The author, Ajey, said that the book is a compilation of memoirs, travelogues, diary entries, letters, blog posts, and conversations with young writers. He said that it captures the unique lifestyle, cultural heritage, and biodiversity of the Himalayas.

The Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, the Chairman of the Tourism Department at Himachal Pradesh University Prof. Chander Mohan Parashera, the Himachal Pradesh Head of HelpAge India Rajesh Kumar, and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.

Earlier, CM Sukhu on Monday gave a warm send-off to Special Athletes and Coaches of Special Olympics of Himachal Pradesh selected for the Special Olympics World Winter Games being organized in Turin, Italy, from 7th to 16th March.

The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of happiness for the people of the State that 24 athletes and coaches out of 49 member Indian delegation were from Himachal Pradesh for this prestigious event. These athletes will take part in various events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and Floor ball, a release said.

He expressed hope that they would perform well in this event and bring laurels to the country and the State. He said that the present State Government was extending all possible assistance to the state's budding players so that they could compete and excel at national and international sports competitions.

The State Government would honour the medalists of this event. It has significantly enhanced the prize money for the international events to promote sports activities amongst the youth so that they do not fall prey to drug abuse, a release said.

Sukhu said that the prize money for gold medalists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics had been raised from Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 5 crore. Similarly, for silver medalists from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 3 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore.

For the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money for gold medalists has been increased from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 4 crore, for silver medalists from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2.5 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore.

Similarly, the prize money for gold medalists of the Commonwealth Games has been increased from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 3 crore, for silver medalists from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. (ANI)

