Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Himachal Congress leader and MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday hit back at BJP leader Anurag Thakur over his recent remarks in connection with the National Herald case, accusing Thakur of creating unnecessary drama and questioning his motives behind raising the issue.

This came following Thakur's jibe at the Congress amid the ongoing controversy in connection with the National Herald case, claiming that they have been "caught stealing again".

Rathore claimed that all these were baseless and politically motivated and that the BJP leader was trying to sensationalise the matter.

"It seems that Anurag Thakur is the one feeling 'sensationalised' by the National Herald, not the Congress. If people are feeling agitated or alarmed, let them explain the reasons. The truth should come out before the public," Rathore said.

He further reminded the public of the historical legacy of the National Herald.

"This newspaper played a vital role even before the independence movement, creating an atmosphere against British rule. Back then, it was the British whom the National Herald rattled. Now, it appears our BJP friends, especially Anurag Thakur, feel the same way about it." Rathore said.

Rathore dismissed any suggestion that the Congress was disturbed by the National Herald controversy.

"There is no such sensation from our side. The newspaper is still being published, and people in Himachal read it. It also receives appreciation," he said.

Criticising BJP's selective targeting, Rathore said, "Even BJP has publications tied to its ideology, like Panchjanya and Matrubhoomi. What about those? Let them explain how much public money has been spent on these magazines. This is clearly an attempt by the BJP to create suspicion and nothing more. The public is smart and understands the truth."

He also took a dig at Thakur's political ambitions, saying, "Anurag Thakur was a minister in the central government, but he hasn't been reappointed. He is trying to prove himself by making statements against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, even if those statements are factually baseless. If he thinks this will make him a leader, it won't."

"Perhaps he is trying to impress Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, and maybe he will succeed there, but the general public is unaffected. The statements he often makes are without any factual grounding," Rathore added.

Addressing the controversy over the state government advertisements in the National Herald, Rathore clarified, "If the Himachal government has given ads to the National Herald, it's because it is a recognised publication."

During the BJP's five-year rule, crores of rupees were given in advertisements to Panchjanya, Matrubhoomi, and The Observer. How many people have even heard of these magazines?" Rathore questioned.

"Before questioning the National Herald, the BJP should look in the mirror and reflect on how many crores they've spent on publications that have little to no readership in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Taking the issue further, Rathore questioned the central government's massive expenditure on publicity.

"If they want to raise this issue, it will go far. I want to ask them to forget Himachal and talk about the country. How many crores of rupees have the Prime Minister and the BJP-led central government spent on image-building and publicity campaigns?" he said.

"That too is taxpayers' money, the hard-earned money of ordinary citizens. The opposition leaders should also account for how many crores have been spent to promote the Prime Minister and the BJP leaders," he concluded.

The Congress has made it clear that it sees the BJP's attack on the National Herald as part of a broader political strategy to divert attention and score brownie points, especially when facing internal leadership struggles and public dissatisfaction. (ANI)

