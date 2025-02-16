Una (HP), Feb 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday urged the people of the state to launch a united battle against 'drug mafia' and warned of stringent action against 'Chitta' peddlers.

Agnihotri said that every family should stand up and every person should raise their voice against drug mafia. He informed that there is provision to reward those furnishing credible information about drug mafia, a statement issued here said.

"We are neither afraid of mafias nor will allow them to ruin the state and raise our voice to awaken people against them and secure the Devbhumi", he said and added that the attempts of the mafia to spread its activities would be dealt with sternly.

People actively participating in the fight against drug mafia and giving information about 'Chitta' sellers would be remembered as best 'well wishers' of the state, he added.

He also asked the parents of addicted children to talk to them frankly and get them treated.

He said that de-addiction centres have been opened and more such centres would be launched in the state to treat the drug addicts.

It was not a political issue but a serious challenge requiring concerted efforts to get rid of mafias from the state, Agnihotri said.

