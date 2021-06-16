Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Four more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,398, while 210 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,99,407, an official said on Wednesday.

Three of the new fatalities were registered in Kangra district and one in Hamirpur district.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases has now dipped to 3,733.

The recovery count has reached 1,92,256 with 523 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)