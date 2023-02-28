Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress-led state government aims to transform the education system of Himachal Pradesh in the next 10 years, provisions to strengthen which have been made in the budget 2023-24 that will be presented in March, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget session, the first of the Sukhu government, would be held from March 14 to April 6 during which it will have 18 sittings.

Providing quality education to students is the top priority of the state government and efforts would be made to bring Himachal Pradesh into the category of modern states with a special focus on education in the budget, the chief minister said while presiding over a function of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Chotta in Shimla, his alma mater.

The government will introduce new courses and provide modern education so that students take up subjects according to their interests, he said.

Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in the state to provide modern facilities to students. The teachers will also be trained with professional courses in order to provide the best education to the students, Sukhu added.

The Congress leader emphasised that hard work and commitment are key to success and that students studying in government schools should not have an inferiority complex.

Going down memory lane, he said that at the age of 17, he contested the class representative election in Sanjauli College, and now he has got the opportunity to serve as the chief minister of the state.

Sukhu said the schools in the hill state will be transformed with the installation of smart classes and a hybrid mode of teaching. They will also have a digital library and digital office and admission would be done both online and offline.

He announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to Chhota Shimla school for upgrading it into a smart school and added that changes will be implemented within two months. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for students who presented the cultural program.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said job-oriented courses will be started in the technical education institutions of the state, as there is a need to increase skilled manpower.

It is a matter of pride for the students of GSSS Chotta Shimla that a former student of their school has become the chief minister, he said.

