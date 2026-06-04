India News | HP High Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit on Delay in CUHP Dharamshala Campus Project

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a detailed status report from the State Government regarding the prolonged delay in the development of the Dharamshala campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), particularly the non-deposit of nearly ₹30 crore required for the project.

The direction came during the hearing of a public interest litigation concerning the delayed construction of the university's North Campus at Dharamshala.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the State Government and the Department of Higher Education to place on record, through an affidavit, the current status of the project and the reasons behind the continued delay in meeting financial obligations necessary for its execution.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Nitya Sharma, drew the court's attention to the reply filed by the State Government and the Department of Higher Education. Sharma submitted that the respondents had themselves admitted that the transfer process relating to the Dharamshala campus was still underway and that the amount of approximately ₹30 crore required for compliance with statutory and project-related requirements had yet to be deposited

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According to the affidavit placed before the court by the respondents, the matter had been referred to the Finance and Planning Departments for allocation of funds. However, the petitioner argued that despite the passage of considerable time, no concrete action had been taken to ensure the release and deposit of the funds required for moving the project forward.

"The affidavit filed by the respondents contains only general assertions and reflects a shifting of responsibility between various departments," Sharma submitted before the court. He contended that the State Government had failed to explain why the required amount had not been deposited despite the project receiving Stage-I approval and despite repeated opportunities to complete the necessary formalities.

The petitioner further argued that the replies filed by the authorities did not disclose any definite timeline for completion of the pending requirements and lacked details regarding the specific steps taken after the grant of forest clearance approvals essential for the establishment of the campus.

Sharma urged the court to direct the State Government to file a comprehensive status report detailing the exact reasons for the non-deposit of approximately ₹30 crore, the progress made in securing financial approvals, and the measures undertaken after the grant of Stage-I clearance for the project.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court directed the respondents to file a fresh affidavit clearly indicating the present status of the Dharamshala campus project, the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds, and the timeline within which the pending formalities would be completed.

The litigation pertains to concerns over the prolonged delay in establishing the permanent North Campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, a project considered crucial for strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 22, 2026, by which time the State Government is expected to place the updated status report on record. (ANI)

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