Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited will be renamed as 'Himcraft Corporation,' announced the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over the 9th National Handloom Day function at Gaiety Theatre here on Monday.

The rebranding is intended to enhance the functioning of the corporation and promote its products as a distinct brand in the market, said the CM.

The State government also mulls to introduce State-level awards in three categories, to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of handloom and handicrafts, with an aim to recognize and encourage excellence in the state's traditional crafts, said CM Sukhu.

Highlighting the government's commitment to revamp the system, the Chief Minister urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to cooperate in the process of bringing change. He held the previous Government and its policies responsible for the economic crisis.

The government is making relentless efforts to make the state self-reliant and to revive the economy in next four years besides achieving the target of being the most prosperous state of the country in the next ten years or so.

The Chief Minister expressed his concern over the estimated loss of Rs 8 to 10 thousand crores due to recent torrential rains in the State triggering flash floods and landslides and hitting the the tourism industry.

"I assure the people that the state government is working diligently to restore normalcy, besides ensuring timely transportation of farmers' produce like apples and vegetables to the markets, and restoring the damaged roads" he added.

In order to provide relief to the affected, the Government has increased the compensation amount multifold by amending the relief manual. "I have apprised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the wide spread destruction caused due to flash floods in the State and have requested them to provide the first installment of interim relief at the earliest to speed up the relief and restoration process" said Sukhu.

Apart from this, a request has also been made to get released a sum of Rs 315 crore pending with NDRF for the last few years, he added.

Detailing about the relief and evacuation process in the midst of the calamity which struck the State, the Chief Minister said that the State Government extended all possible help to those affected. About 70,000 tourists and 15,000 vehicles were evacuated safely in a record time.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi guided the rescue operation on ground, in sub-zero temperature and evacuated 290 individuals.

To bring radical changes in the field of education and health, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools were being opened in every assembly constituency in a phased manner, so that the children of rural areas can be upskilled. Along with this, modern technology is being incorporated in the health sector and robotic surgery is being started in all medical colleges in a phased manner, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition on the Ridge, Shimla.

A fashion show was also organized in Gaiety Theater in traditional and western outfits. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan while welcoming the Chief Minster said that the woolen products of Himachal Pradesh were of excellent quality and the State Government was promoting the traditional cuisine, culture and handlooms of the State widely.

He said that Himachal handloom products will soon bear a new logo named ‘Himcraft’, which will be displayed on the all its products. (ANI)

