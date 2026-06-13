India News | HP Ministers Hit Back at Nadda, Accuse Centre of Ignoring State's Financial Concerns and Development Needs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday launched a strong counterattack on Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, accusing him of using his two-day visit to the state for political messaging rather than addressing Himachal Pradesh's pressing financial and developmental concerns.

Addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, Rohit Thakur said that although Nadda is a senior national leader and a prominent representative from Himachal Pradesh, his visit failed to provide any concrete assurance on issues affecting the state.

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"We expected that as one of the senior-most ministers in the Union Cabinet and a leader from Himachal Pradesh, Nadda ji would raise the state's concerns before the Centre. Unfortunately, his visit remained confined to organisational and political statements," Thakur said.

The Education Minister alleged that the Centre had imposed financial constraints on Himachal Pradesh by discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant and restricting the state's borrowing limits.

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"It is a fact that Himachal Pradesh has historically depended on Revenue Deficit Grants because of its special category status and limited revenue resources. The discontinuation of these grants has resulted in losses worth thousands of crores of rupees annually. Even the state's borrowing limits have been curtailed," he said.

Referring to the natural disaster assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the devastating monsoon disaster, Thakur claimed that a substantial portion of the promised support was yet to reach the state.

"We had hoped that Nadda ji would help resolve these issues and facilitate greater support for Himachal during these difficult financial times," he added.

Defending the Congress government's performance in education and health, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh had made significant progress in national rankings.

"Whether it is the Performance Grading Index, NAS reports or ASER findings, Himachal Pradesh has emerged among the top-performing states. Similarly, our health indicators continue to place the state among the country's best performers," he said.

Responding to the BJP's claims regarding local body elections, Thakur maintained that Panchayati Raj elections are non-party contests and accused the BJP of exaggerating its performance.

"Congress has consistently performed well in by-elections and local elections. We are confident of taking our achievements before the people in 2027," he said.Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani also criticised the Union Minister for allegedly overlooking several long-pending issues concerning the state.

"We expected Nadda ji to use his influence in the Union Government to secure Himachal Pradesh's interests. Instead, he chose to indulge in political criticism," Dharmani said.

Highlighting the contribution of previous Congress-led governments at the Centre, Dharmani recalled the establishment of medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur and investments in major health infrastructure projects.

"During earlier Congress governments, Himachal Pradesh received substantial assistance for healthcare infrastructure, including medical colleges and super-speciality facilities. Such support helped strengthen the state's healthcare network," he said.

Dharmani alleged that the Centre had failed to address key pending matters, including reductions in Revenue Deficit Grants, outstanding issues involving the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the state's claims relating to hydroelectric projects.

"When the recommendations affecting Himachal's Revenue Deficit Grant were accepted, we did not hear a single word of protest from Nadda ji. Similarly, issues relating to BBMB dues and the return of old hydropower projects remain unresolved," he said.

The minister further argued that Himachal Pradesh deserved greater compensation for preserving its fragile ecology and natural resources.

"Himachal protects glaciers, forests and water resources that benefit the entire country. The state should be compensated adequately for its environmental services and ecological contributions," Dharmani said.

Rejecting allegations of poor governance, Dharmani defended Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration and highlighted improvements in healthcare services.

"Today, specialist doctors are available in medical institutions, OPD footfall has increased significantly, modern equipment is being installed, and major investments are being made in healthcare infrastructure. These are tangible improvements that people can see on the ground," he said.The ministers also rejected BJP allegations regarding administrative control and governance, asserting that the Congress government enjoys a stable mandate and remains committed to welfare-oriented development. (ANI)

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