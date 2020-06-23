Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) As many as 35 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 763, officials said on Tuesday.

Of these, 19 cases were reported from Hamirpur, 14 from Kangra, and two from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 314, he said.

So far, 429 people have recovered, while 11 have migrated out of the state.

Himachal Pradesh has reported seven deaths due to COVID-19.

In Hamirpur, most of the fresh cases, including five members of ten families, have a travel history to Delhi-NCR, Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Archna Soni said.

A 72-year-old and his 36-year-old son quarantined at Kanjyan, a 44-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, a 57-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife in home quarantine in Kulehra village, a 51-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, and a 41-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife have tested positive, she said.

Similarly, a 29-year-old Bahrain-returned man, a 26-year-old man quarantined at Doongri, a 31-year-old man in home quarantine, a 15-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old man who returned from Ahmednagar Army base and a 33-year-old man have also tested positive, she added.

In Kangra, too, most of the fresh cases include people who recently returned from Delhi, a district official said.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 89, followed by 84 in Kangra, 47 in Solan, 37 in Una, 17 in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 10 each in Chamba and Sirmaur, and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

