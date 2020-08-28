Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 5,638, officials said.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported from Sirmaur, 30 from Kangra, 19 from Solan, 16 from Chamba, 15 from Una, 12 from Shimla, three from Bilaspur, two from Kinnaur and one each from Kullu and Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

As many as 141 more COVID-19 patients -- 47 in Solan, 32 in Mandi, 12 in Sirmaur, ten each in Kangra and Chamba, eight in Bilaspur, seven in Shimla, six in Una, five in Hamirpur and four in Kinnaur -- have recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,149, Dhiman said, adding 42 patients have migrated out of the state.

Thirty-two COVID-19 patients have so far succumbed to the virus in the state.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,413, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 392, followed by Sirmaur (248), Kangra (170), Bilaspur (125), Una (109), Chamba (105), Shimla (77), Hamirpur (72), Mandi (48), Kullu (41), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (3).

