Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 498 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,32,085 infections, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,865, a health official said.

A 53-year-old man in Sirmaur succumbed to the virus on Sunday, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Gateway of India, Advises People to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The highest 164 fresh cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 95 in Solan, 61 in Sirmaur, 59 in Shimla, 32 in Una, 24 in Mandi, 16 in Hamirpur, 13 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Kinnaur and 8 in Kullu, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 3,148 from 2,811 on Thursday, the official said.

Also Read | Goa Records 1,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Inches Towards 25% Mark.

Meanwhile, 156 patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,25,046, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)