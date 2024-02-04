Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla has raised concern over the delay of Junior Basic Training (JBT) exam results and raised a demand that appointments for the JBT batch vacancies be made as soon as possible.

According to a press statement from Reena Thakur, Executive President of the Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla, "The JBT examinations were held in November 2023, but candidates are anxious since the results have been delaying for the past months."

"Even after three months, the government and the education department have been unable to declare the result of the JBT exams. Therefore, the Elementary Trained Teachers Association has raised demand to make appointments for the JBT batch vacancies," said the press statement.

The Elementary Teachers Association said that at present, more than 4,000 posts at JBT are vacant, which is directly adversely affecting the studies of the students.

The Executive President of the Elementary Trained Teachers Association, Reena Thakur, said in a press statement that JBT interviews were held in November to fill around 1,161 posts of teachers, but even after three months, appointments have not been made yet.

Thakur further said that the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results of JBT exams and withholding the results for such a long time is not logical and fair in any case.

The candidates have also expressed their concern over the delay in JBT results and said that their patience is running out and requested that the state government and the education department take an early decision on the results of the JBT exams.

JBT stands for Junior Basic Training. JBT is a teacher training program in India that provides pre-service training to individuals who wish to become teachers in primary schools.

The program prepares trainees to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach young students. (ANI)

