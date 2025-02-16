Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) A 'yellow' warning has been issued for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 19 and 20, the Shim Meteorological station said on Sunday.

Light rain or snow is likely at isolated places in tribal Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on February 18, 21 and 22, the station said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

According to the weather department, a fresh western disturbance would affect the region from Monday with moderate rain or snow predicted at few places on February 19 and at many places on February 20.

The MeT station has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra on February 19 and in all ten non-tribal districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on February 20.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

The minimum and maximum temperatures fluctuated marginally and stayed close to normal in the last 24 hours, the Met office said.

It said that Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius while Tabo was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The state received 29.6 mm average rainfall during the winter season from January 1 to February 16 against an average of 139.2 mm, a deficit of 79 percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)