Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) To overcome shortage of policemen, the Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers, and ex-servicemen from the army and Central Armed Police Forces will be given priority, the cabinet decided on Thursday.

Ex-constables of the Haryana Armed Police and now disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force will also be given preference, the government said after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Being Elected 15th President of India.

Currently, 11,664 posts of constables are lying vacant in the police department. Hence, the recruitment of these SPOs will play a pivotal role in strengthening the state police force, an official statement said.

The SPOs will be employed for a year or up to the date of appointment of people on regular basis, whichever is earlier, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Droupadi Murmu To Congratulate Her on Being Elected 15th President of India.

Their minimum educational qualification would be 10+2.

Selection of the SPOs will be made through an interview by a board headed by the district superintendent of police.

Subject to certain conditions, the SPOs will be eligible for ex-gratia compensation in case of death or disability or injury while performing the duties.

The SPOs shall not be posted in their home police stations but care shall be taken, as far as possible, to post them in the police stations adjoining their place of residence. Those willing to be posted in other districts will, however, be posted accordingly, officials said.

The recruits will undergo a 15-day capsule course to reorient themselves to the needs of the police department, they said.

Adequate representation shall be given to members of Scheduled Castes and backward classes as per the state government policy, they added.

The SPOs will have the same powers, privileges and immunities and will be liable to the same duties and responsibilities and be subject to the same authorities as a police officer, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the police department has obtained permission for filling up 5,000 posts of male constables (general duty) by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the same is under process, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)