Ambala, Mar 12 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against 17 farmers after they allegedly held a demonstration against Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel.

Three of the accused have been identified as Malkeet Singh, Jai Singh and Gulab Singh, police said.

BKU activists and farmers had demonstrated outside the residence of Aseem Goel and also burnt his effigy against his alleged “anti-famer” remarks during his speech in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the MLA issued a clarification that he had not said made any objectionable statement against farmers in the Assembly.

If still they feel that I have hurt their sentiments, I have no objection to beg pardon for it, Goel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)