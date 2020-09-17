Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills.

Khattar claimed that farmers stand to benefit once the three Bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament are passed.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Will Resign as Union Minister From Modi Govt to Protest Farm Bills: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The minimum support price mechanism will continue as before, contrary to what is being claimed by the Congress, Khattar said.

“They are left with no issue. They are trying to mislead farmers on these legislations and politicise the issue,” Khattar said during a virtual press conference, his first after recovering from coronavirus.

Also Read | Ashok Gasti Health Update: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Critical, Says Manipal Hospital; Politicians Mourn His ‘Death’.

The chief minister said the state government will fully implement the farm laws and at the same time certain additional protective measures like setting up of “kisan adalats” are being contemplated at the state level.

Khattar also accused the Congress of promising the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

When the UPA was in power, the Congress persuaded the party-ruled states to denotify food and vegetables from the Act, he claimed.

“They have double standards. When we initiate reforms, they oppose it,” he said.

Khattar claimed that there is a major section among farmers which has come out in support of the legislations.

Farmers “misled” by the Congress are realising that the legislations are in their interest, Khattar said.

Khattar said Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Rajasthan are not procuring crops like maize and bajra on MSP, forcing farmers to sell their produce in Haryana.

"However, keeping in mind the interests of Haryana farmers, the state government has now decided not to allow farmers from other states to sell their produce in the state's grain markets," he asserted.

“The Swaminathan commission's recommendations have been implemented. Only one recommendation of the C2 formula, which is to determine the MSP on the basis of land rates has not been implemented because this is not feasible. There are huge variations in land rates from one place to another place,” he said.

The CM said 201 recommendations of the commission have been implemented.

Replying to a question, Khattar said procurement will continue as before and crops will be procured at MSP.

The state government has requested the Centre to advance the procurement season from October 1 to September 25, he said, adding that paddy, bajra, maize and moong will be procured at MSP.

“We are guaranteeing crop MSP in the mandis and the provisions under the new reforms give farmers a choice to sell crops outside mandis. These reforms only give additional avenues to farmers to fetch better prices for their produce,” he claimed.

Khattar said according to rough estimates, the state government is likely to lose nearly Rs 600-700 crore each year as some farmers were expected to sell their produce outside 'mandis' after the Bills introduced by the Centre take the shape of laws.

“We have written to the Centre that if any shortfall is there, they should compensate us,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)