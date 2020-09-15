Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project from Palwal to Sonipat will open new avenues of development in the National Capital Region.

The Centre on Tuesday cleared the project which is to be completed in around five years at an estimated cost of Rs 5,617 crore. It will decongest railway network in the NCR and connect unserved areas of the Haryana.

Thanking the Centre for approving the construction of the crucial project, Chautala said, "it will open new avenues of development in the NCR".

He said this project will help in the development of the region and will further increase the chances of top companies investing here.

Five districts -- Palwal, Nuh, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Sonipat -- will benefit from this rail line. this project will usher a new industrial growth and provide ample avenues of employment, the deputy chief minister said in a statement.

"This rail line will provide transportation of goods in Manesar, Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Kharkhoda and Sonipat industrial areas. The corridor project will help develop a multi-model logistic hub in the NCR," he said.

"It will also facilitate export-import by opening travel vistas from NCR to Indian ports while reducing travel time and cost. This will also facilitate travellers and every day over 20,000 people will be able to travel on this rail line," Chautala said.

The rail line will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi, thus decongesting the NCR network and help in developing multi-modal logistics hubs in Haryana.

The project runs via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda and will have connectivity with all the existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network. This rail line will start from Palwal and end at the existing Harsana Kalan station On the Delhi-Ambala section.

This will also give connectivity en route to the Patli station on Delhi-Rewari line, Sultanpur station on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar line and Asaudha station on Delhi-Rohtak line.

The project will be implemented by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture of the Railways Ministry and the state government.

