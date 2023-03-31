Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) The 28.5-km metro rail project between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City in Gurugram has been included in the PM Gati Shakti scheme, an official said on Friday.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was announced on October 13, 2021, to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

Also Read | ED Filed a Prosecution Complaint on 16.03.2023, Before the Special Court , … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the chairman of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, made the announcement while reviewing the performance of Mass Rapid Transport Gurugram and progress of ongoing metro projects in the state, according to an official statement.

Three projects announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, in his budget speech last month are in various stages of implementation, said the chief secretary.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

These are metro link from Rezangla Chowk to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi via Dwarka Sector-21 (8.4 km), metro link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar (35 km), extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha (8.2 km) to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

He said the Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21 metro project has also been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval and is under "active consideration" of the ministry.

Metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram via a double-decker viaduct in arrangement with the NHAI will also be considered, he said.

The Delhi government has been requested to provide their financial commitments for giving clearance to detailed project report from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat RRTS corridors, he said.

Soon, a meeting will be held in this regard, he added.

These projects will provide an efficient and environment-friendly transport system for people. They will also give an impetus to commercial development in Gurugram and other areas of Haryana, he said.

The chief secretary said Gurugram Metro has shown significant growth in the last 11 months of the financial year 2022-23 vis-a-vis the previous year.

It has earned Rs 40.3 crores in 2022-23 up to February as against Rs 8.1 crore during the same period last year. The revenue has increased due to an increase in ridership as well as other commercial and marketing activities like e-auctioning of advertisement spaces and rentals, he said.

The daily ridership has also gone up to 43,500 passengers per day in this financial year from 8,500 passengers per day last year, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)