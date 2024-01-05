Shillong (Meghalaya), [India], January 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier seized smuggled goods, including narcotics and Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) worth Rs 49.20 crore in 2023.

In a press statement, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier said that, in 2023, the BSF seized 3550 numbers of cattle, 4989 bottles of phensedyl, 9.885 kg of ganja, 9818 quintals of sugar, FICN of 55,000.

Also Read | Hizbul Terrorist Javeed Ahmed Mattoo Nabbed in Delhi Was Involved in 11 Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

"In 2022, the BSF seized smuggled goods, including narcotics worth Rs 28.15 crore. In 2023, BSF troops apprehended 113 Indian smugglers, 67 Bangladeshi smugglers and two Rohingyas who violated the sanctity of the International Border," said the press statement.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier oversees a challenging 444 km stretch of the International Border with Bangladesh, grappling with tough terrain, unfenced patches, elephant corridors and heavy rainfall.

Also Read | 'Modi Gallery' in Delhi Expected To Open For Visitors From January 16 To Show Key Events From PM Narendra Modi's Tenure.

Despite these obstacles, the BSF has made overcoming challenges a habit and routine, ensuring the safety and tranquilly of the border.

In the year 2023, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier demonstrated exceptional vigilance and efficiency.

Beyond the border duties, the BSF Meghalaya actively engaged in 'Civic Action Programmes' to foster mutual trust and strengthen relations with the local communities.

In the year 2023, troops under BSF Meghalaya organised 45 such programmes, including 24 medical camps, providing free medical checkups, the distribution of medicines, and various essential items to the needy bordering people, it added.

To showcase the spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship, the Meghalaya FTR HQ BSF hosted the BSF Inter Frontier Judo, Gymnastics, and Taekwondo Championship at NEHU, Shillong. In reverence to the martyrs of the motherland, the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign was organised across the Indo-Bangladesh Border in collaboration with the civil administration of Meghalaya state.

The BSF actively participated in community service, organising blood donation camps, providing emergency medical assistance and rescue operations in various incidents.

BSF Meghalaya is committed to safeguarding the Indo-Bangladesh border and maintaining the sanctity and tranquility of the international border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)