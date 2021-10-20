Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) The Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district, an official said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, the police official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Here’s Calculation of Monthly and Annual Hike in Salary if DA Rate Hiked to 31%.

One kg of heroin was also recovered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)