India News

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya on Friday flagged concerns over the state government's new notification enforcing the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, asserting that the move will adversely impact the livelihoods of cattle traders and emphasised that a significant number of these traders belong to the Hindu community.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharyya stated that any policy driven by religious considerations is bound to fail, adding that such an approach has already failed in West Bengal.

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"A number of petitions were moved today before the high court of Calcutta challenging the state government's notification relating to the slaughter of animals. This was based on the basis of an act which was passed in 1940 by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly... The act itself was operative only in the municipal areas, not beyond that. That we have pointed out to the court, and the court has also been kind enough to record that... There has been a huge cry on the part of the cattle traders, who are basically from the Hindu community... Any action taken by a constitutional government merely on religious consideration has to fail, and that has failed today in West Bengal," said Bhattacharyya.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim questioned the rationale behind the state government's recent guidelines under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, arguing that the administration failed to account for the rural economy's heavy dependence on cow rearing and the cattle trade.

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"After the new government came to power, some deliberation should have been done... The new government did not implement this law. The existing law dates back to 1950, and it has been followed for a long time, with notifications issued during festivals. Those advising the government are looking for ways to harass the public instead of working for the public. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue; all those who rear cows have come out on the streets. The rural economy also depends on cow rearing, and the government should have understood this..." Salim told ANI.

Earlier, on May 13, the West Bengal government issued a notification enforcing strict guidelines under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

The order that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.

The notification further prohibits slaughter in public places, mandating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration. The violations of these provisions attract punishment up to six months in jail and a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Following this decision, a batch of petitions was filed before the high court challenging government guidelines to be followed or compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

However, the Calcutta High Court refused to stay the West Bengal government's order reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate ahead of Id-Uz-Zuha celebrations.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi noted that the slaughter of animals, including cows and buffaloes, in any open public place is strictly prohibited, and the sacrifice of a cow is no part of the festival of Id-Uz-Zuha and is not a religious requirement under Islam, as held by the Supreme Court.

"In our opinion, the Act of 1950 takes care of the relief prayed for by the petitioner, and we have no doubt that the State will endeavour to implement the Act and Rules made thereunder in its true spirit," the court said, referring to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

However, the court also directed the State government to verify whether a robust mechanism is currently in place for issuing the required "fitness certificates" under the 1950 Act and its associated rules.

Furthermore, the bench emphasised that the administration must assess whether designated officers are available across the state to handle these certifications and ensure that adequate infrastructure is functional to facilitate the slaughter. The Court expressed its hope and trust that the State would address and rectify any deficiencies in these areas at the earliest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)