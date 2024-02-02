Nashik, Feb 2 (PTI) A huge fire broke out on Friday at a chemical manufacturing unit in Sinnar in Maharashtra's Nashik district, though there is no report of injuries to anyone, officials said.

The blaze started at 4pm in Adima Organic Private Limited in Musalgaon MIDC on Sinnar-Wavi road and 14 fire fighting vehicles and scores of personnel were deployed to douse it, they added.

"The unit manufactures chemicals and other raw materials used in medicines. The fire was so intense that smoke could be seen from a distance. A major part of the unit has been gutted. However, there is no report of injuries to anyone since workers were out of the premises due to tea break," an official said.

"The fire was doused at 7:30pm and cooling operations are underway. Personnel from agencies in Nashik, Sinnar, Sangamner, Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district as well as those from private units in the vicinity took part in the operation to douse the fire," he said.

The cause of the fire is being probed, he added.

