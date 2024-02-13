Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A large number of devotees converged at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday to have a darshan of Lord Ram.

Ahmedabad resident Kirti Acharya, a devotee, expressed overwhelming emotions during his visit to Ayodhya.

Also Read | Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: I Am Joining BJP, Says Former Maharashtra CM (Watch Videos).

"We have come from Ahmedabad. It was a wonderful sight. Tears welled up in my eyes, thinking that after 500 years, such a magnificent temple has been built, standing tall, symbolizing the victory of Sanatan (eternal) values. Lord Ram has arrived here, and it brings us immense joy," Kirti Acharya said.

Another devotee stated, "Our journey has been blessed after witnessing Ayodhya. The geographical area of Ayodhya has been beautifully adorned in anticipation of Lord Shree Ram's arrival. The intricate work on the temple is also exceptionally beautiful. There is no difficulty for people like us who come from outside India; everything is well-arranged here."

Also Read | Ahlan Modi Event: 'Very Proud of Our Diaspora, Their Efforts To Deepen Our Engagement With World', Says PM Narendra Modi Ahead of UAE Visit.

A Lucknow teacher, accompanying students, shared the joy of their journey.

'We have come to Ayodhya for a competition. After arriving here, we also visited the Ram Mandir, and witnessing it felt wonderful. There is a lot of positive energy here. Coming here, my heart is filled with joy because, after a tremendous struggle, we have achieved this success. Ayodhya has also seen significant development. Small roads have been constructed, and tourists are coming from all directions. The atmosphere is filled with happiness," the teacher said.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday morning and offered prayers to Ram Lalla, weeks after attending its grand inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan. After his recent visit, several images and videos surfaced online. In one of the images, Big B is seen worshipping the Lord with his folded hands.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Suriname visited Ayodhya. The delegation, led by the Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee, arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning and engaged in spiritual and cultural activities. The delegation offered prayers to the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple.

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"During their visit, the cabinet members were moved by the sight of Ram Lalla and the hospitality of Uttar Pradesh. They were the first political delegation from Arunachal Pradesh to have the darshan and worship of Ram Lalla after Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha," as per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)