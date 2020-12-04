Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the environment of safety and comfort created in the state has helped in bringing huge investments.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the newly constructed Udyog Bhawan building at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area (GIDA) here.

“We all need to play a positive role to give the momentum to industrial development and with the environment created in the state and nation, the process of development can be taken forward. Big investment is the base of traditional industry and to promote the same, an industrial policy has been announced.

“With the environment of safety and comfort created, a huge amount of investment has come to the state,” Adityanath said.

“Terracotta of Gorakhpur has been selected under ‘one district, one product' scheme, and permission was given to potters to dig out soil for free… it proved to be very beneficial for them,” he noted.

The chief minister said training, kits and bank loans are being provided to artisans to make them self-reliant.

The base of industrial development is infrastructure and Gorakhpur is connected to all metros and at present, seven airports are functional, while work is undergoing on 14 more airports in the state. An international airport is being constructed at Kushinagar and expressways are coming up all over the state, he asserted.

The BJP leader also gave instructions to increase GIDA land bank and issued directives to ensure employment at local level.

“The issues of industrialists should be resolved within the set time frame, bankers should be linked with industries and rules should be made keeping in mind the need to make business approachable,” he added.

Gorakhpur zone commissioner Jayant Narlikar said 300 acre land is proposed for industrial development at Bhiti Rawat area in Gorakhpur.

