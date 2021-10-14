Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Huge quantities of contraband substances were recovered in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said Kakapora police station received a specific information that Gulzar Ahmad alias Beta and Mohammad Rafiq, both residents of Mohanviji Kakapora, have indulged in drug peddling and hoarding of a huge quantities of narcotic substances in their houses.

A police team raided the specific locations and during searches, the officers recovered 27 kg of cannabis leaves and 28 kg of poppy straw, he said.

However, the accused managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest them, the spokesperson added.

Police have registered cases and further investigations have been initiated, he said.

