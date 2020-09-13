Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Four persons including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended and a huge quantity of banned cough syrup phensedyl seized by BSF during separate raids in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday.

It said that phensedyl bottles, valued at Rs 6.28 lakh, were recovered in three separate raids near the Indo- Bangladesh border on Saturday-Sunday.

Two persons were nabbed and 2,383 bottles of phensedyl recovered in twin raids at Rajanagar border outpost in Murshidabad district on Saturday.

The two confessed they were trying to smuggle the prohibited drug to Bangladesh and revealed they were from Raninagar village in Murshidabad.

In another incident on Saturday, a Bangladeshi national was caught at Dobarpara border outpost in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday midnight and 300 bottles of phensedyl found in his custody, the statement said.

The apprehended man confessed he hailed from Jessore district of the neighbouring country and had crossed over to this side sometimes back.

In the third raid on early Sunday, a man was caught by the border guards at Nawada outpost in Malda district and 250 bottles of Phensedyl found in his possession.

The apprehended person was from a village in the district.

Till date in this year, BSF personnel of the South Bengal frontier rescued 4,209 cattle and seized 2,05,633 bottles of Phensedyl and 1685.42 kg of cannabis, when these were being smuggled into Bangladesh, the statement added. PTI

