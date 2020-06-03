India News | Huge Quantity of Explosive Material Seized in J-K's Anantnag; Four Held

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Four persons were arrested and a huge quantity of explosive substance was seized from their possession in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Based on a credible input, police raided the residential house of Adil Maqbool Wani at Nanil in Anantnag and recovered 24 kgs of illegal explosive material, a police spokesman said.

He said during the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that three other persons were also involved in it.

They were identified as Mohammad Shahid Padder, a resident of Hutmarah, Faizan Ahmad, a resident of Nanil and Adnan Ahmad, a resident of Chandpora Bijbehara, the spokesman added.

All the four accused persons were arrested and shifted to a police station in Mattan, he said.

The spokesman said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

