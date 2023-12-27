New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's "Hain Tayyar Hum" remark, saying if Congress is ready, then the NDA is also ready, as we have more strength than the grand old party.

This comes as Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, announced that the grand old party will organise a "mega rally" in Nagpur on December 28 with the name 'Hai Tayyar Hum'.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dozen People Feared Trapped After Fire Breaks Out at Three-Storey Shopping Centre in Malad.

"If Jairam Ramesh is saying 'Hain Tayyar Hum', then 'Hum bhi nahi hai kuch kam kyuki Hamare main hai Bahut dum kyuki Modi jee aur hum hain majboot' (We, too, are not less because we have a lot of strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our party are strong," Athawale told ANI on Wednesday.

He further said that Congress has the right to celebrate its foundation day and can hold as many rallies as they want, but there will be no impact on people.

Also Read | Agra: Man Approaches Police Over Wife’s Habit of Chewing Gutkha Under Ghunghat And Spitting Inside House.

"It is Congress's right to celebrate its foundation day. I agree. Your rally is being held in Nagpur but it will not have any effect on the people, no matter how much the Congress party tries. I also want to say that the alliance named INDIA cannot defeat Narendra Modi," he added.

The Union Minister further said that the NDA will win the general election of 2024 and this is our resolve to win more than 400 seats.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over 'Nyay Yatra', Athawale questioned Congress MP to whom he talks about giving justice.

"Whom will he give justice to? If he wants to travel, then he has the right to do so, and this travel will not make any difference to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Athawale supported the statement of Vikhe Patil that Mahayuti will win 42 Lok Sabha seats and said that there is no doubt that the NDA alliance in Maharashtra will win more than 40 seats out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

Congress leader and former Party president Rahul Gandhi will once again go on a Yatra -this time from East to West.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)